Jon Bon Jovi on being a grandfather: ‘Crazy, but great’

(L-R) Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown, Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon Jovi attend the Netflix's "Damsel" New York Premiere at Paris Theater on March 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Jon Bon Jovi is opening up about being a grandfather.

The singer's son Jake Bongiovi and his wife, Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, announced in August they adopted a baby girl over the summer. During an interview with Bunnie XO for her Dumb Blonde podcast, the rocker shared that being a first-time granddad is "crazy, but great. Wonderful."

"They adopted a girl, and we met the baby obviously and immediately that becomes your grandchild, you know what I mean? Your baby," he said in a clip of the interview shared on TikTok. "It's beautiful. I want to see pictures, like, every other day. I'm that pain in the butt guy already."

Jake and Millie wed in May 2024, when he was 22 and she was 20.

“We blessed it because we get it, you know?" Jon said, regarding them getting married at such a young age. “They’re sorta mature beyond their years. She comes from a family where her parents are still together and they married very young.”

“Her and Jake fell in love and we just thought, ‘OK, you know, we’ll support this.' And it’s working out,” he added.

And there are more grandbabies on the way. Jon revealed that his son Jesse Bongiovi and his wife are expecting a baby, as well.

Bunnie XO is the wife of singer Jelly Roll. Bon Jovi and Jelly Roll just released the collaboration "Living Proof," from the band's upcoming album, Forever (Legendary Edition). The album has the band teaming up with other big-name artists to reimagine songs on their 2024 album, Forever. It will drop Oct. 24.

