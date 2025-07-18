John Oates drops 'Real Thing Going On' from upcoming album 'Oates'

Courtesy John Oates
By Jill Lances

John Oates has shared another taste of his upcoming solo record, Oates, due out Aug. 29.

The latest is the new single "Real Thing Going On." The song is described as having melodies reminiscent of the "classic groove-oriented R&B and pop" he was known for in the '70s and '80s, when he rose to fame as one half of the hit duo Hall & Oates.

"Real Thing Going On" is available via digital outlets.

This is the second single the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has released from Oates. He previously shared the tune "Enough is Enough." The album has Oates collaborating with Clyde Lawrence and Gracie Lawrence, of the soul-pop band Lawrence, and singer/songwriter Devon Gilfillian.

Oates is currently on the road and is set to play Steamboat Springs, Colorado, on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at JohnOates.com.

