John Mayer reveals why he won't release an album 'at this stage of my life'

John Mayer's last album of original material, Sob Rock, came out in 2021, but he says he's in no hurry to release another one — even though he could if he wanted to.

John tells People that new music is "coming out of" him, but notes, "I've been going around making music, touring, making music, touring for a lot of years, and I think it would make sense at this stage in my life [to] just take a breather and figure out when I want to do it and how I want to do it."

"So I'm enjoying just taking it day-by-day and doing the projects I love," he adds.

But what's disappointing for John's fans is that technically there could be a new release tomorrow — at least according to John.

"I have enough songs that I could put a record out right now," he tells People. "But if I put a record out right now, I would want to go on the road, and I just want to take a minute and practice this newfound going with the flow."

He says he's learned that outlook on life by playing with the Grateful Dead offshoot act Dead & Company, with whom he played a residency at Sphere Las Vegas.

"Some of the best shows we've ever played were just letting it go and playing," says John of his work with Dead & Company. "And so it's taught me how to do that."

