John Ford Coley reflects on 50 years of ‘I’d Really Love to See You Tonight’

John Ford Coley performs at Rock The Yacht 2019 at Mayo Center Performing Arts on August 20, 2019 in Morristown, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the soft rock hit "I'd Really Love to See You Tonight" by England Dan and John Ford Coley, and to mark the occasion, a new take on the song has just been released.

The reimagined version has Coley “reuniting” with his late singing partner Dan Seals, with Coley singing the second verse, not just the harmonies like he did in the original song.

"I'd Really Love to See You Tonight," written by Parker McGee, was a huge hit for the duo, peaking at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. But Coley says he and Seals originally "fought against" recording it. Of course, their first instinct turned out to be the wrong one.

“The first time that I knew that I was wrong was when I saw the first royalty check,” Coley tells ABC Audio, explaining he and Seals originally didn’t like the song because they wanted to be known as singer-songwriters.

"Unfortunately, all the songs that we had written generated about $1.98 in sales," he jokes.

The song has caused some confusion over the years, with fans mishearing what Seals is singing in the opening of the chorus, as he mumbles the line "I’m not talking about moving in.” Coley says to this day he still gets people asking about it.

“I've gotten, 'I'm not talking about wiggling, M&M's, Bolivia, linen,' it just goes on,” he says. ”And I get a couple that I cannot repeat in polite company.”

Looking back, the 77-year-old Coley can’t quite believe it’s been 50 years since the song came out.

“It's ironic for me because I don't even think I'm 50 years old myself yet,” he says. “And to have something stay around that long, I mean, I'm flabbergasted, staggered by the whole thing.”

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