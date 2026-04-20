Joe Jonas explains why that Teddy Swims Coachella duet was a full-circle moment

Joe Jonas and Teddy Swims perform at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 10, 2026 in Indio, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

At Teddy Swims' Coachella show Friday, he brought back a guest from his April 10 appearance: ex-Van Halen singer David Lee Roth. But that April 10 show -- which also featured Joe Jonas and Vanessa Carlton -- was truly a full-circle moment for Teddy, says Joe.

On April 10, Joe and Teddy teamed up to perform the Jonas Brothers song "When You Look Me in the Eyes." Speaking to ABC News, Joe explained that he first met Teddy a few years ago when he saw him perform in London and was "completely floored."

"I thought it was one of the best live performances I've seen," Joe added.

Backstage, Joe said Teddy "told me this amazing story: that he loved the song '[When You] Look Me in the Eyes' in high school and him and his high school girlfriend went to ... me and the Brothers' concert back in the day, and he skipped football practice. And his coach found out and made him run a bunch of drills."

So when Joe realized that he and Teddy would both be at Coachella this year, he offered his services.

"I was like, 'Hey man, let me know if you need a background singer,' which turned into hopping up on stage and surprising the crowd," Joe told ABC News. "So it was overdue. I've been to Coachella seven, eight times I've never performed so I was thrilled to do it with Teddy."

But if you want to see Joe sing the song with his brothers, they've got some some dates coming up in May and August, with more to come. "We have tour dates that we've yet to announce," he revealed, while teasing "a lot of new music."

Joe was speaking to ABC News about his new Target campaign for a limited-edition Pokémon collection, available now.

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