Jessica Simpson does first TV performance in 15 years on 'American Idol' as her daughter cheers

Jessica Simpson's musical comeback continued Sunday night on the American Idol finale, which marked her first TV performance in 15 years.

Jessica performed "Blame Me," from her current project, Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1, and then teamed up with contestant Josh King to perform her 2005 cover version of Nancy Sinatra's "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'," from the Dukes of Hazzard movie soundtrack.

On her Instagram Story, Jessica reposted a performance photo from her daughter, Maxwell, which Max captioned, "Go mommmmm I love you so much and I am so happy your dreams are coming true." Jessica commented, "My 13yr old, Maxwell, has never seen me singin' on TV and her pure pride, love and support is the very reason why I AM BACK."

Addressing Max, Jessica added, "Mommy LOVES you! You are my guidin' light forever foralways. I am strong because of you my sweet daughter."

Jessica has also booked another big performance: She'll headline the 5th annual Women Who Rock benefit concert, taking place Sept. 5 in Pittsburgh, PA. The event is a benefit for the Magee-Womens Research Institute, the country's biggest research institute dedicated to women's health research.

