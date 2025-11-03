Jessica Simpson celebrates 8 years of sobriety: 'Today I am clear'

Jessica Simpson is marking a sobriety milestone.

The singer took to social media over the weekend to celebrate eight years sober in a reflective social media post, where she described gaining strength through sobriety.

Simpson began her post, "8 years ago today I made the choice to confront, to confess and to let go of the self sabotaging parts of my life that I was choosing."

"Making that decision allowed me to fully live in the pursuit of God[']s purpose for my life," she wrote.

Simpson continued, "Alcohol silenced my intuition, blocked my dreams and chased my circulating fears of complacency."

The singer said now she is "clear" and "driven by faith."

"Both fear and faith are something that we feel and may not see, I’m so happy I chose faith over fear," wrote Simpson.

She finished with a thought on the process of finding strength, writing, "It was not in the fight that I found my strength, it was in the surrender."

ABC News has reached out to a rep for Simpson for additional comment on the milestone.

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" artist opened up in her 2020 memoir Open Book about using alcohol to self-medicate and dull the pain of her being sexually abused when she was a child, as well as to cope with the stress of fame.

