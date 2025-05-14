Jenny from the block (of ice): JLo busts her nose during AMAs rehearsal

Jennifer Lopez is really throwing herself into rehearsals for the upcoming American Music Awards: She's both hosting and performing on the show. Except it seems things got a bit out of hand.

On her Instagram Story, JLo posted a photo of herself smiling while holding an ice pack to her face, with the caption "So this happened ...." In the next photo, she's sitting in a car, showing off her swollen nose with a small cut on the bridge. It was captioned "(During @amas rehearsals)."

But this evidently wasn't something that just happened: In the next picture, she looks almost back to normal, and she's posing next to a doctor whose t-shirt identifies him as a plastic surgeon specializing in skincare and aesthetics. "Thank you for stitching me up, Dr. Diamond," she captioned the pic. "A week later and a whole lotta ice, I'm good as new."

JLo will host the AMAs on May 26; the show airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.