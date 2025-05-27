Jennifer Lopez confirms details of new Las Vegas residency

After announcing it on the American Music Awards on Monday night, Jennifer Lopez has now revealed details of her new residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live launches with three shows on Dec. 30, 31 and Jan 2 and 3, followed by eight more shows in March. It'll be JLo's second residency, following Jennifer Lopez: All I Have, which ran at Planet Hollywood from 2016 to 2018.

A Citi card presale starts June 2 at 10 a.m. PT via citientertainment.com. A fan club presale starts June 3 at 10 a.m. PT; additional presales will run through out the week. Tickets go on sale to the general public June 6 at 10 a.m. PT via ticketmaster.com/JLoVegas.

The March dates are March 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28.

