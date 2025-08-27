Jason Kelce congratulates Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on engagement ahead of new podcast episode

Jason Kelce took a moment to congratulate his "younger brother and future sister-in-law," Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, on their engagement ahead of the brothers' latest New Heights podcast episode this week.

"There is one gigantic piece of news that just hit the waves — [Travis] is not here to address this himself, but we felt necessary as a team to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged," the retired Philadelphia Eagles star said in a clip posted to Instagram on Wednesday morning.

Jason Kelce confirmed that Wednesday's episode was recorded on Monday, Travis Kelce's only day off, before the engagement news was announced.

"On today's show we're giving you a behind the scenes look at how our episode with Taylor Swift came together," the post's caption read. "But first, a special message from Jason Kelce to his younger brother and future sister in-law."

Travis and Taylor announced their engagement on Tuesday, Aug. 26, revealing the news in a joint Instagram post with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

The post quickly drew tens of millions of likes and prompted congratulatory messages across social media.

According to the Kelce brothers' father, Ed Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end proposed to Taylor nearly two weeks ago at home in Missouri.

"They were about to go out to dinner and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine,'" Ed Kelce said Tuesday, speaking with Cleveland ABC station WEWS.

He continued, "They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful. They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great."

