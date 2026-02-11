Janet Jackson's 'Rhythm Nation 1814' inducted into Grammy Hall of Fame

Janet Jackson's blockbuster 1989 album Rhythm Nation 1814 is one of 14 inductees into the Grammy Hall of Fame this year. The Hall of Fame honors recordings that are at least 25 years old and "exhibit qualitative or historical significance."

Rhythm Nation 1814, the follow up to Janet's breakthrough 1986 album Control, is the only album in history to have seven singles reach the top five of the Billboard Hot 100: "Miss You Much," "Escapade," "Love Will Never Do (Without You)," "Black Cat," "Alright," "Come Back to Me" and "Rhythm Nation." Of those seven singles, four hit #1. The album has sold an estimated 12 million copies worldwide.

Other inductees this year include Heart's Dreamboat Annie album, 2Pac's album All Eyez on Me, Radiohead's OK Computer and recordings by Lucinda Williams, Selena and Nick Drake. With these new inductees, the Grammy Hall of Fame now includes 1,179 recordings.

All the recordings will be honored at the Grammy Hall of Fame Gala on May 8 in Beverly Hills, California.

