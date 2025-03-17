James Taylor’s music to be the subject of a new musical

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
By Jill Lances

James Taylor's music could soon be at the center of a new stage musical.

A new musical is in early development that will be based around the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's catalog. It will be titled Fire & Rain, after his 1970 classic, which was a top-five hit for Taylor.

Tony Award-winning playwright Tracy Letts, best known for his play August: Osage Country, is handling the story. Director David Cromer, who's currently directing George Clooney on Broadway in Good Night, and Good Luck, is helming the project.

Specific details on the musical, including the story and what songs will be used, have not been released.

Taylor's catalog includes such classic songs as "You've Got A Friend," written by Carole King, "How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)," "Carolina In My Mind," "Shower the People" and "Sweet Baby James."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!