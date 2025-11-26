James Taylor adds Ireland dates to UK/European tour

James Taylor at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony (Disney/Eric McCandless)

James Taylor is set to return to Ireland in 2026.

The "Fire and Rain" singer has announced two dates in Ireland, which will be his first shows there since September 2022.

Taylor and his All Star Band are confirmed to play in Cork on July 10 and Dublin on July 12, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The two shows are additions to Taylor’s previously announced U.K. and European tour. So far the U.K./European shows are the only concerts on Taylor’s 2026 schedule.

A complete list of dates can be found at JamesTaylor.com.



