James Bay sings with Sheryl Crow on deluxe version of 'Changes All The Time'

James Bay has teamed up with Sheryl Crow for the new single "You and Me Time" — one of four new tracks on the just-released deluxe version of his 2024 album, Changes All The Time.

The "Let It Go" singer posted video of the recording session for the song on Instagram and wrote, "Sheryl is a total legend and it's a real dream come true to share this song with such an icon."

In addition to that song, Changes All The Time (Deluxe) includes "Sunshine In the Room," a collaboration with Jon Batiste, as well as the songs "The Elephant" — a duet with singer Maggie Antone — and "Latchkey Kid."

