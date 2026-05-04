Jake Paul responds to Olivia Rodrigo's 'SNL' monologue joke about him

Jake Paul doesn't mind that his former co-star Olivia Rodrigo made fun of him in her Saturday Night Live monologue.

In the monologue, Olivia recalled working with Jake on Disney show called Bizaardvark when she was 13.

"We'd always talk about our futures, me and Jake," she told the crowd. "I'd say, 'I really wanna create music that explores the complexities of girls my age,' and he'd say, 'Well, one day I really wanna beat up old guys on Netflix.' And we both did it, hooray!"

Jake, an influencer-turned-boxer, won an exhibition match against Mike Tyson in 2024 that streamed on Netflix.

He didn't take Liv's jab to heart. On X, Jake, who played the character Dirk Mann on Bizaardvark, reposted a story about the joke and wrote, "We had the vision. i told you that you would sell stadiums out and then we both did. proud of you fr."

When a user responded, "I think he didn't get that she laughed at him and not with him," Jake said he was well aware of that.

"I got that she was making a joke at my expense. So what," he replied. "She's on SNL and that's what they are supposed to do. Doesn't change my admiration of her and her success."

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