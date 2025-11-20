It’s Time For A “Sanding Ovation”

Sanding Ovations Photo Courtesy Sanding Ovations Masters Cup
By Ann Kelly

It was another event that was canceled due to last year’s hurricanes, but Sanding Ovations is back!

Starting today, and running through November 20th, you can stroll the sand behind the Bilmar Resort on Treasure Island to see the most impressive sculptures ever.

Sanding Ovations winner Photo Courtesy Sanding Ovations Masters Cup

This is the Master’s Cup, and if your little one has ever scooped a bucketful of sand, they just might be inspired enough to enter one day!

For complete details please check here and tag us with tour photos on Facebook and Instagram at 1055thedove.

