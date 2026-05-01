It's 'so true' that Gracie Abrams' new single is coming May 14

After weeks of teases, we finally have some solid information about Gracie Abrams' new song.
It's called "Hit the Wall" and will be out May 14 at 8 p.m. ET, she announced on Instagram. She added, "I love it with everything I have." You can preorder and presave the track now.
Gracie previously posted a clip of the song, in which she sings, "I thought we'd get married, but I guess not/ Now you can watch me hit the wall."
The post was accompanied by a photo of Gracie standing in a dark field in front of a burning tree. She added the initials "DFH" to the bottom of her caption: Those letters previously appeared on a sticker on a folder in an Instagram post, which has now been deleted.
"DFH" may be a reference to Gracie's as-yet-unannounced new album. When it does arrive, it'll be the follow-up to the deluxe version of The Secret of Us, which came out in 2024 and contained her hit "That's So True."
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