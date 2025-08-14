It's the most wonderful time of the year: Pentatonix announces Christmas tour

It's Christmas in August: Pentatonix has announced their annual holiday tour.

The Christmas in the City tour will kick off Nov. 8 in West Valley City, Utah, and will wrap up with two shows in the band's hometown of Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22. Group member Kevin Olusola says in a statement, "This holiday season, we're bringing you the hits you know and love, the theatrical magic that makes Christmas feel so special, and a few nostalgic sounds from the past — all in one unforgettable night."

A presale for Pentatonix Patreon members launches Aug. 18; an artist presale follows on Aug. 19. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages will also be available.

A dollar from each ticket sold for the Forth Worth and Houston shows will go to Direct Relief, which is helping those impacted by the recent Texas flooding.

It remains to be seen if Pentatonix will release a new holiday album to go with the tour. Their most recent full-length Christmas studio album was Holidays Around the World in 2022. Their best-of, The Greatest Christmas Hits, released in 2023, featured eight new songs.

