'It's a loaf story': Taylor Swift bakes for Benny & Selena

Todd Williamson/CBS via Getty Images
By Andrea Dresdale

Taylor Swift fans know that she has mad skills in the kitchen, especially when it comes to baking. Most recently, her BFF Selena Gomez was on the receiving end of one of her home-baked treats — as revealed by Selena's fiancé, Benny Blanco.

On Tuesday — Selena's 33rd birthday — Benny posted a photo on his Instagram Story showing a gift basket from Taylor. In addition to a scented Le Labo candle and a few bottles of something unidentifiable, the basket contained a round loaf of bread with a floral pattern baked into the top.

The homemade sourdough bread was packaged in a see-through bag with stickers on it, which read, "For Selena + Benny,” “'It’s a loaf story'" and "Love, Taylor."

Benny also celebrated Selena on her special day by posting a carousel of photos showing Selena sleeping at different times and places. He captioned it, "our life is a dream… so i'm never waking u up… happy birthday my love."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!