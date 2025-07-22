'It's a loaf story': Taylor Swift bakes for Benny & Selena

Taylor Swift fans know that she has mad skills in the kitchen, especially when it comes to baking. Most recently, her BFF Selena Gomez was on the receiving end of one of her home-baked treats — as revealed by Selena's fiancé, Benny Blanco.

On Tuesday — Selena's 33rd birthday — Benny posted a photo on his Instagram Story showing a gift basket from Taylor. In addition to a scented Le Labo candle and a few bottles of something unidentifiable, the basket contained a round loaf of bread with a floral pattern baked into the top.

The homemade sourdough bread was packaged in a see-through bag with stickers on it, which read, "For Selena + Benny,” “'It’s a loaf story'" and "Love, Taylor."

Benny also celebrated Selena on her special day by posting a carousel of photos showing Selena sleeping at different times and places. He captioned it, "our life is a dream… so i'm never waking u up… happy birthday my love."

