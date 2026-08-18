'It'll always come back to this': Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo gush over each other after London duet

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the 'Wicked: For Good' European Premiere on November 10, 2025 in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are friends ... for good.

After the two Wicked stars reunited during Ari's concert in London on Aug. 16 to sing "For Good" and "Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again," Cynthia took to Instagram to post a photo of the two embracing onstage.

"Ari, my sweet sister, my favorite person to sing with," she wrote. "Thank you for inviting me to share your stage, singing 2 songs that represent such a massive part of our lives. This is what we do it for, for the love of the work and for all of the fans."

"I missed this. We missed this. And I wish I had more words, but to put it simply, I will never forget this night. Like a handprint on my heart."

Ariana replied in the comments, "it’ll always come back to this… just as it started. i’m so grateful for this moment & for you… love you always."

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