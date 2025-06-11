Is Miley Cyrus doing a concert in Paris?

Miley Cyrus has been doing intimate performances here and there as promotion for her new album, Something Beautiful, but she might have something more substantial planned in the near future.

On Wednesday, the official Spotify X account posted a lyric from Miley's song "End of the World": "Let's go to Paris, I don't care if we get lost in the scene." The post added, "@MileyCyrus, you coming?"

Miley replied, "I'll meet you there. Next week. #BillionsClubLive."

As you may recall, in December 2024 The Weeknd headlined Spotify's first-ever Billions Club Live concert, which featured him performing all of this songs that have reached 1 billion streams on the platform. The audience was made up of the singer's top Spotify fans in LA, where the concert took place.

It appears as though Miley is going to be the next artist to perform a Billions Club Live concert, and she'll be doing it in Paris. But even if you can't make it to the City of Lights, you may be able to watch the show. After all, The Weeknd's concert was recorded and then posted on Spotify the following month.

Miley recently said that she won't be touring anymore, which makes any live performance a must for fans. She's got a handful of songs that have reached 1 billion streams on Spotify, including "Flowers," "Party in the U.S.A.," "Wrecking Ball" and "We Can't Stop."

