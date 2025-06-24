Is Chappell Roan teasing a surprise appearance at Glastonbury?

The U.K.'s prestigious Glastonbury Festival starts on Wednesday, but there are a few gaps in the lineup and at least one "mystery artist," which are causing wild speculation. Chappell Roan fans are now convinced she may be one of those mystery artists.

An act called Patchwork is set to perform on the main Pyramid Stage on Saturday. Since "Patchwork" is a made-up name, fans have been trying to guess who that performer is. Among the artists being bandied about are Lorde, HAIM and the British band Pulp — but Chappell may have dropped a clue.

In an Instagram post, Chappell shared a collection of photos of herself as a young girl, and one of them shows her holding up a patchwork quilt. "Insane vibe," she captioned the post.

Plus, when Chappell attended the Met Gala in May, she wore a pink patchwork suit created by upcycling vintage pieces purchased from eBay. And her touring schedule is free until Aug. 6.

Meanwhile, a mysterious billboard has appeared at the main train station for the festival, which has a song lyric and a number to text. If you text it, it says it's from "TBA" — there's a "TBA" listed as performing Friday night.

Some fans think Lewis Capaldi is the unnamed artist. If he is, he'd be making a triumphant return to the festival. He struggled to finish his set in 2023 and then announced he was putting all live performances on hold.

