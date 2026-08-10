Into the Millennium and on to 2027: Backstreet Boys announce New Year's Eve Sphere shows

Backstreet Boys were supposed to be wrapping up their residency at Sphere Las Vegas in August, but the fans just won't let them leave.

The group has announced three new dates for their Into the Millennium residency, taking place over New Year's Eve weekend: Dec. 31, Jan. 1 and 2. Tickets for the new dates will be available via a Backstreet Boys Fan Club presale beginning Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. PT. You can sign up for the artist presale, which starts Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. PT, via LiveNation.com. The general sale starts Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. PT via BackstreetBoys.com.

Since the group launched their residency in July 2025, they've performed for more than 750,000 fans over 47 sold-out shows.

Backstreet's current run of shows is set to wrap Aug. 29. On Sept. 25, they'll launch a European residency in Düsseldorf, Germany, that is set to run through Oct. 7.

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