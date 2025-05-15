If Travis Kelce's brother knows anything about 'Reputation (Taylor's Version),' he's not saying

Taylor Swift is rumored to be planning to make some kind of announcement at the American Music Awards on May 26, and Swifties hope it's about the Taylor's Version of Reputation. But someone who's fairly close to Taylor claims not to know anything about the project.

When asked by ABC Audio if he knows when Reputation (Taylor's Version) will be released, Jason Kelce, the brother of Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, pleaded ignorance.

"We will see. I don't know when it's coming," he replied.

He laughed, "Yeah, if I had that information, that would be worth a lot."

There are only two pre-Lover albums left for Taylor to rerecord: her self-titled debut and Reputation. As previously reported, Swifties believe the American Music Awards may be the venue she'll choose to make an announcement about something, due to alleged Easter eggs on her official website.

