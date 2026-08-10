I Wanna Play with Somebody (Who Loves Me): Whitney Houston Barbie now available

It's the greatest doll of all: The Whitney Houston Barbie is here.

The Whitney Houston Barbie Signature Doll is modeled on Whitney's look in the video for "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)": She's wearing a purple tank dress, drop earrings and colorful eye makeup and big curly hair, and she even comes with a microphone stand. It was created in collaboration with Pat Houston, the executor of Whitney's estate.

The $60 doll was unveiled Aug. 8 at the fifth Legacy of Love Gala, a charity event hosted by the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation. It's now available at Target stores, and online at Amazon, Walmart, Target and Mattel Creations.

In other Whitney news, there's a new expanded digital album collecting all of Whitney's #1 Billboard hits across multiple charts. It features the first ever streaming release of the L.A. Reid & Babyface remix of "My Name Is Not Susan."

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