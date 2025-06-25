'I know what you're really craving': Watch Sabrina Carpenter in Dunkin' ad for her new summer drink

Last year, Sabrina Carpenter teamed up with Dunkin' for a signature drink: Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso. This summer, she's back with a dreamy new beverage, and a sexy ad to go with it.

In the ad, set to music that's meant to evoke a '70s X-rated film, Sabrina is shown answering the "Dunkin' Daydream Hotline." "What can I do for you today?" she asks the caller. After listening for a minute, she says, "Oh. You're hot. I see. I think I know what you're really craving."

She then lifts her new drink to her lips and says, "A Strawberry Daydream Refresher." What she says next is, um, NSFW.

The new drink combines sweet strawberry flavor and oat milk, and is topped with cold foam. According to Dunkin', it "delivers the nostalgic taste of strawberries and cream in a sip that’s rich yet refreshingly light."

Sabrina's drink is part of Dunkin's new summer menu, which also includes ice cream-inspired frozen coffees, braided apple pies and star-spangled donuts.

