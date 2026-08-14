I knew it: Taylor Swift sets another chart record

If you know Taylor Swift, you know she just can't stop breaking Billboard chart records.

Her latest single, "I Knew It, I Knew You," has topped Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart, becoming her 16th leader on that tally. That's a new record: She was previously tied with Maroon 5 with 15. Adam Levine and company now have the #2 spot; Pink is third with 10. Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran are next; they both have eight.

Taylor's accomplishment is more impressive when you consider that her first #1 hit on the tally was "I Knew You Were Trouble" in 2013, which was seven years into her career. Maroon 5 scored their first back in 2004. But their last #1 was in 2021, while Taylor just kept on going. From 2021 to the present day, she's topped the chart nine times.

"I Knew It, I Knew You" is from Toy Story 5. When it was released in June, it became only the third song from an animated Disney movie to hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, following "A Whole New World" from Aladdin and "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Encanto.

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