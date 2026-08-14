I knew it: Taylor Swift sets another chart record

Taylor Swift, 'I Knew It, I Knew You' from 'Toy Story 5' (Walt Disney Records)
By Andrea Dresdale

If you know Taylor Swift, you know she just can't stop breaking Billboard chart records.

Her latest single, "I Knew It, I Knew You," has topped Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart, becoming her 16th leader on that tally. That's a new record: She was previously tied with Maroon 5 with 15. Adam Levine and company now have the #2 spot; Pink is third with 10. Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran are next; they both have eight.

Taylor's accomplishment is more impressive when you consider that her first #1 hit on the tally was "I Knew You Were Trouble" in 2013, which was seven years into her career. Maroon 5 scored their first back in 2004. But their last #1 was in 2021, while Taylor just kept on going. From 2021 to the present day, she's topped the chart nine times.

"I Knew It, I Knew You" is from Toy Story 5. When it was released in June, it became only the third song from an animated Disney movie to hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, following "A Whole New World" from Aladdin and "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Encanto.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

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