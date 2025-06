For those traveling northbound on 275 lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge into Tampa will have a detour to deal with. Northbound 275 will be closed Wednesday night for construction work. This will affect overnight travel starting at 11 pm on Wednesday, June 18th to 5 am Thursday the 19th.

Dove Daily Update New Span Howard Frankland Bridge (Photo FDOT)

You’ll also have to watch for the northbound on-ramps from Pinellas County will also be closed from Gandy Boulevard to West Kennedy Boulevard during the overnight hours.

Be safe!

