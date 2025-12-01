How Pentatonix was 'blessed' with Sinatra's vocals for latest holiday tune

Pentatonix has released posthumous holiday duets in the past, where their vocals were blended with the voices of the late Whitney Houston and the late Bing Crosby. But their latest holiday tune, "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm," features them with none other than Ol' Blue Eyes himself: the late Frank Sinatra.

"The creative director that we worked with, his name is David Pierce, and he has ties with the Frank Sinatra estate," Pentatonix member Kirstin Maldonado tells ABC Audio about how the duet came about. "And I had recommended doing 'I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm' because it's like, Irving Berlin, Great American Songbook, and I love that song. So we had kind of talked about doing that."

Kirstin says when they told Pierce they were considering recording the song, "He was like, 'I know the Frank Sinatra estate and I believe there's an unreleased version. Wouldn't it be cool?' And we were like, 'Yeah, that would be amazing. That would be so cool.'"

Happily, the Sinatra estate was into the idea and "blessed us with his vocals," Kirstin says.

"We were just, like, so honored and just to have our name next to his is, like, crazy," she adds. "So it's just unbelievable."

You can find the song on the new Pentatonix album, Christmas in the City. The group will be on their annual holiday tour through Dec. 22.

