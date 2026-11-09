How parents can help children practice empathy in a digital world

Empathy is one of the most important lessons you can teach the next generation. When someone is struggling, it isn't always easy to know the right thing to say or do, and sometimes it's even harder to recognize when support is needed. Children are still learning how to navigate those moments. In today's digital world, where interactions often happen through screens, developing the ability to understand another person's feelings, perspective, and experiences becomes even more essential. By teaching empathy early, you can help children build stronger relationships, show compassion for others, and contribute to a kinder world.

Aflac explains five different ways that parents can teach their children to show compassion and empathy during World Kindness Week (Nov. 9-13, 2026) and every day, and why the words you choose in daily conversations matter.

Ask questions and talk through realistic situations to help avoid confusion

Rather than simply telling children to "be respectful," help them think through real-life situations. For example, if a classmate seems quiet, withdrawn, or short-tempered, encourage children not to jump to conclusions. Instead, they might ask themselves, "Could something else be going on?" or simply check in with a kind question. Helping children pause, consider another person's perspective, and lead with compassion teaches them that empathy is less about having the perfect response and more about making someone feel seen and understood.

Demonstrate empathy and kindness at home

Children can pick up on nonverbal cues that adults use to interact with others, from friends and family members to neighbors and community workers. Modeling appropriate behaviors in everyday instances may help children see how others listen without interrupting, apologize when a mistake has been made and offer a kind gesture without being asked.

Demonstrate that emotions are powerful tools, too, and can be a guide to help children channel helpful feelings. A thoughtful word can make a difference, but empathy is seen most in how you show up for others. Children can leverage these feelings into action.

Use books to help children see the world through someone else’s eyes

According to the National Library of Medicine, books, particularly ones that foster social-emotional learning, help children encounter interactions beyond their own daily lives. Stories that thoughtfully explore friendship, frustration, fairness, belonging, and restoration help give young readers a safe way to encounter social and emotional challenges. Through characters, children can see that feelings are normal, that people may respond differently to the same event, and that relationships can recover after a mistake.

After finishing a story, connect its themes to everyday situations. Ask what a character might say to include someone, how they could apologize, or what might help them calm down if they are feeling anxious. These conversations help bridge the gap between understanding kindness in a story and practicing it in real life.

Build kindness into ordinary family life

When children are diagnosed with a serious illness, many may not know the right words or actions to express empathy and compassion. In addition to using children's books to raise awareness about specific causes, such as cancer or sickle cell disease, there are myriad small acts of kindness children can practice to help ease the anxiety for children undergoing treatment and their families while supporting the communities involved, many of which can be done as a family, including:

Write thank-you notes together, not only for gifts, but also for someone's time or thoughtfulness.

Give a hug, a high-five or a smile to brighten someone's day.

Offer to help a neighbor carry groceries, bring a meal to a friend, or spend time with a classmate to make them feel special.

Consider volunteering as a family and choose an activity children can understand and take part in, such as sorting donations or helping at a community event.

Nurture kindness and help it grow

Children may feel encouraged to repeat positive behaviors when adults notice it specifically. Choose a time, such as at dinner or bedtime, to have children share one kind act they gave, received or witnessed. Make space for small examples and share additional ways to continue the gesture long after the act is completed.

Recognizing when someone may need support is only the first step. Empathy comes to life when children turn that awareness into action. Small gestures, like inviting a classmate to join a game, making room at the lunch table, or checking in on a friend, can make a meaningful difference. At the same time, teaching children to listen, follow cues, and meet friends where they are helps them understand that true empathy begins with understanding rather than assumptions.

For parents and families, the kind of emotional support that costs no money can happen every day. Nov. 9 starts World Kindness Week, but everyday kindness knows no bounds. Every moment is a chance to make someone else feel better.

This story was produced by Aflac and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.