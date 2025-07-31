How much house $1 million buys you in Tampa

By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Tampa. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

3906 Floyd Rd, Tampa
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,787
- Price per square foot: $264
3906 Floyd Rd, Tampa

19 Sandpiper Rd, Tampa
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,528
- Price per square foot: $283
19 Sandpiper Rd, Tampa

12113 Marblehead Dr, Tampa
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,242
- Price per square foot: $308
12113 Marblehead Dr, Tampa

1229 S Roxmere Rd, Tampa
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,436
- Price per square foot: $410
1229 S Roxmere Rd, Tampa

8020 Sharon Dr, Tampa
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,385
- Price per square foot: $419
8020 Sharon Dr, Tampa

211 S Obrien St, Tampa
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,260
- Price per square foot: $442
211 S Obrien St, Tampa

3606 River Grove Dr, Tampa
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,667
- Price per square foot: $599
3606 River Grove Dr, Tampa

100 Huron Ave, Tampa
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,666
- Price per square foot: $600
100 Huron Ave, Tampa

777 N Ashley Dr #806, Tampa
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,152
- Price per square foot: $868
777 N Ashley Dr #806, Tampa

6610 Myrna Dr, Tampa
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 912
- Price per square foot: $1,096
6610 Myrna Dr, Tampa

10310 Carroll Cove Pl, Tampa
- Price: $999,999
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,233
- Price per square foot: $309
10310 Carroll Cove Pl, Tampa

4636 W Longfellow Ave, Tampa
- Price: $999,999
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,454
- Price per square foot: $407
4636 W Longfellow Ave, Tampa

4002 W Watrous Ave, Tampa
- Price: $999,999
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,316
- Price per square foot: $431
4002 W Watrous Ave, Tampa

1311 S Moody Ave #1, Tampa
- Price: $999,990
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,337
- Price per square foot: $427
1311 S Moody Ave #1, Tampa

3107 S Emerson St, Tampa
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,218
- Price per square foot: $450
3107 S Emerson St, Tampa

5823 Bowen Daniel Dr #905, Tampa
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,150
- Price per square foot: $465
5823 Bowen Daniel Dr #905, Tampa

2 S Treasure Dr, Tampa
- Price: $999,400
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,984
- Price per square foot: $503
2 S Treasure Dr, Tampa

12121 Rustic River Way, Tampa
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,009
- Price per square foot: $332
12121 Rustic River Way, Tampa

11815 Marblehead Dr, Tampa
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,006
- Price per square foot: $332
11815 Marblehead Dr, Tampa

3112 S Julia Cir, Tampa
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,510
- Price per square foot: $398
3112 S Julia Cir, Tampa

1208 E Kennedy Blvd #410, Tampa
- Price: $999,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,169
- Price per square foot: $460
1208 E Kennedy Blvd #410, Tampa

222 N Clearview Ave, Tampa
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,690
- Price per square foot: $591
222 N Clearview Ave, Tampa

2102 W Ivy St, Tampa
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,326
- Price per square foot: $753
2102 W Ivy St, Tampa

4609 W San Miguel St, Tampa
- Price: $998,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,183
- Price per square foot: $313
4609 W San Miguel St, Tampa

20101 Fair Hill Way, Tampa
- Price: $997,900
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,897
- Price per square foot: $256
20101 Fair Hill Way, Tampa

1101 E Jackson St #1915, Tampa
- Price: $997,274
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 878
- Price per square foot: $1,135
1101 E Jackson St #1915, Tampa

101 W Warren Ave #1, Tampa
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,667
- Price per square foot: $373
101 W Warren Ave #1, Tampa

2109 N Jamaica St, Tampa
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,274
- Price per square foot: $437
2109 N Jamaica St, Tampa

1312 W Azeele St #2, Tampa
- Price: $995,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,605
- Price per square foot: $619
1312 W Azeele St #2, Tampa

489 W Davis Blvd, Tampa
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,386
- Price per square foot: $717
489 W Davis Blvd, Tampa

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

