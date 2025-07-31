How much house $1 million buys you in Sebring

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Sebring, FL.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Sebring. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

2571 Lakeview Dr, Sebring

- Price: $999,999

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,543

- Price per square foot: $393

- See 2571 Lakeview Dr, Sebring on Redfin.com

1509 Crescent Dr, Sebring

- Price: $998,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,181

- Price per square foot: $313

- See 1509 Crescent Dr, Sebring on Redfin.com

1000 Nesting Dr, Sebring

- Price: $834,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,961

- Price per square foot: $281

- See 1000 Nesting Dr, Sebring on Redfin.com

4205 Cremona Ct, Sebring

- Price: $799,900

- 7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,547

- Price per square foot: $175

- See 4205 Cremona Ct, Sebring on Redfin.com

215 Nursery Rd, Sebring

- Price: $799,900

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,610

- Price per square foot: $306

- See 215 Nursery Rd, Sebring on Redfin.com

5931 Fig Rd, Sebring

- Price: $749,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,181

- Price per square foot: $343

- See 5931 Fig Rd, Sebring on Redfin.com

5226 Magnolia Pl, Sebring

- Price: $699,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,602

- Price per square foot: $194

- See 5226 Magnolia Pl, Sebring on Redfin.com

1630 Sentinel Rd, Sebring

- Price: $698,500

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,604

- Price per square foot: $268

- See 1630 Sentinel Rd, Sebring on Redfin.com

3006 Country Lake Dr, Sebring

- Price: $669,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,776

- Price per square foot: $377

- See 3006 Country Lake Dr, Sebring on Redfin.com

540 Phillips Rd, Sebring

- Price: $650,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,013

- Price per square foot: $161

- See 540 Phillips Rd, Sebring on Redfin.com

3859 Enchanted Oaks Ln, Sebring

- Price: $650,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,411

- Price per square foot: $190

- See 3859 Enchanted Oaks Ln, Sebring on Redfin.com

3719 NE Lake Sebring Dr, Sebring

- Price: $629,900

- 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,700

- Price per square foot: $370

- See 3719 NE Lake Sebring Dr, Sebring on Redfin.com

7423 Sparta Rd, Sebring

- Price: $629,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,000

- Price per square foot: $209

- See 7423 Sparta Rd, Sebring on Redfin.com

1309 Lakeside Way, Sebring

- Price: $600,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,565

- Price per square foot: $233

- See 1309 Lakeside Way, Sebring on Redfin.com

3886 Enchanted Oaks Ln, Sebring

- Price: $599,999

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,702

- Price per square foot: $222

- See 3886 Enchanted Oaks Ln, Sebring on Redfin.com

5145 Whippoorwill Rd, Sebring

- Price: $599,999

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,434

- Price per square foot: $418

- See 5145 Whippoorwill Rd, Sebring on Redfin.com

1622 Dinner Dr, Sebring

- Price: $599,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,136

- Price per square foot: $280

- See 1622 Dinner Dr, Sebring on Redfin.com

1622 Dinner Lake Dr, Sebring

- Price: $599,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,136

- Price per square foot: $280

- See 1622 Dinner Lake Dr, Sebring on Redfin.com

3031 Lakeview Dr, Sebring

- Price: $572,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,778

- Price per square foot: $206

- See 3031 Lakeview Dr, Sebring on Redfin.com

5318 Oak Rd, Sebring

- Price: $559,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,440

- Price per square foot: $162

- See 5318 Oak Rd, Sebring on Redfin.com

5044 Strafford Oaks Dr, Sebring

- Price: $549,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,825

- Price per square foot: $194

- See 5044 Strafford Oaks Dr, Sebring on Redfin.com

321 Duane Palmer Blvd, Sebring

- Price: $525,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,500

- Price per square foot: $150

- See 321 Duane Palmer Blvd, Sebring on Redfin.com

1237 Hotiyee Ave, Sebring

- Price: $525,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,395

- Price per square foot: $154

- See 1237 Hotiyee Ave, Sebring on Redfin.com

6931 San Bruno Dr, Sebring

- Price: $520,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,649

- Price per square foot: $196

- See 6931 San Bruno Dr, Sebring on Redfin.com

6646 Sun N Lake Blvd, Sebring

- Price: $519,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,478

- Price per square foot: $209

- See 6646 Sun N Lake Blvd, Sebring on Redfin.com

2212 Wolf Rd, Sebring

- Price: $515,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,936

- Price per square foot: $175

- See 2212 Wolf Rd, Sebring on Redfin.com

7055 Strafford Oaks Dr, Sebring

- Price: $504,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,113

- Price per square foot: $238

- See 7055 Strafford Oaks Dr, Sebring on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.