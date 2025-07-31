How much house $1 million buys you in Sebastian

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Sebastian. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
107 Aeolian Harp Path, Sebastian
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,274
- Price per square foot: $305
13225 N Indian River Dr #14, Sebastian
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,579
- Price per square foot: $387
13225 N Indian River Dr #15, Sebastian
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,579
- Price per square foot: $387
71 Blue Island St, Sebastian
- Price: $914,500
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,233
- Price per square foot: $216
5440 95th St, Sebastian
- Price: $899,999
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,176
- Price per square foot: $283
14265 80th Ave, Sebastian
- Price: $850,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,196
- Price per square foot: $265
6570 114th Ln, Sebastian
- Price: $799,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,320
- Price per square foot: $344
7710 Roseland Rd, Sebastian
- Price: $799,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,638
- Price per square foot: $487
8865 Central Ave, Micco
- Price: $795,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,900
- Price per square foot: $418
9495 Fleming Grant Rd, Sebastian
- Price: $775,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,463
- Price per square foot: $314
108 Snowy Egret Way, Sebastian
- Price: $750,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,294
- Price per square foot: $326
103 Sandhill Crane Way, Sebastian
- Price: $700,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,200
- Price per square foot: $318
208 Chello Ave, Sebastian
- Price: $699,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,883
- Price per square foot: $371
755 S Fischer, Sebastian
- Price: $645,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,108
- Price per square foot: $207
107 Capri Ave, Sebastian
- Price: $639,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,995
- Price per square foot: $320
603 Cross Creek Dr, Sebastian
- Price: $634,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,421
- Price per square foot: $262
25 Sunset Dr, Sebastian
- Price: $625,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,174
- Price per square foot: $287
1517 Eagles Cir, Sebastian
- Price: $625,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,168
- Price per square foot: $288
1641 Galilean Ln, Sebastian
- Price: $624,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,805
- Price per square foot: $222
1526 Polynesian Ln, Sebastian
- Price: $599,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,514
- Price per square foot: $238
152 Academy Ter, Sebastian
- Price: $599,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,496
- Price per square foot: $240
7680 Us Highway 1, Micco
- Price: $599,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,200
- Price per square foot: $499
8625 Fleming Grant, Sebastian
- Price: $599,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,895
- Price per square foot: $316
77 Joy Haven Dr, Sebastian
- Price: $595,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,948
- Price per square foot: $305
8045 142nd St, Sebastian
- Price: $589,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,692
- Price per square foot: $348
102 Redgrave Dr, Sebastian
- Price: $575,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,538
- Price per square foot: $226
4630 87th St, Sebastian
- Price: $574,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,806
- Price per square foot: $317
235 Barbossa Dr, Sebastian
- Price: $557,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,607
- Price per square foot: $213
802 Clearmont St, Sebastian
- Price: $550,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,570
- Price per square foot: $214
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.