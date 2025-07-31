How much house $1 million buys you in Naples

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Naples. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

14525 Indigo Lakes Cir, Naples
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,922
- Price per square foot: $254
- See 14525 Indigo Lakes Cir, Naples on Redfin.com

2024 Imperial Cir, Naples
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,340
- Price per square foot: $299
- See 2024 Imperial Cir, Naples on Redfin.com

7692 Cottesmore Dr, Naples
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,258
- Price per square foot: $442
- See 7692 Cottesmore Dr, Naples on Redfin.com

3046 Aviamar Cir, Naples
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,249
- Price per square foot: $444
- See 3046 Aviamar Cir, Naples on Redfin.com

11851 Hydrangea Pl, Naples
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,209
- Price per square foot: $452
- See 11851 Hydrangea Pl, Naples on Redfin.com

7679 Winding Cypress Dr, Naples
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,186
- Price per square foot: $457
- See 7679 Winding Cypress Dr, Naples on Redfin.com

8756 Mustang Island Cir, Naples
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,161
- Price per square foot: $462
- See 8756 Mustang Island Cir, Naples on Redfin.com

260 Price St, Naples
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,138
- Price per square foot: $467
- See 260 Price St, Naples on Redfin.com

2050 Terrazzo Ln, Naples
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,858
- Price per square foot: $538
- See 2050 Terrazzo Ln, Naples on Redfin.com

2985 Sabal Ct, Naples
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,519
- Price per square foot: $658
- See 2985 Sabal Ct, Naples on Redfin.com

2906 Hawthorne Ct, Naples
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,500
- Price per square foot: $666
- See 2906 Hawthorne Ct, Naples on Redfin.com

2160 Harbor Ln, Naples
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,050
- Price per square foot: $952
- See 2160 Harbor Ln, Naples on Redfin.com

2640 White Blvd, Naples
- Price: $999,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,630
- Price per square foot: $380
- See 2640 White Blvd, Naples on Redfin.com

3935 24th Ave SE, Naples
- Price: $999,999
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 2,580
- Price per square foot: $387
- See 3935 24th Ave SE, Naples on Redfin.com

9174 Treeside Ct, Naples
- Price: $999,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,453
- Price per square foot: $407
- See 9174 Treeside Ct, Naples on Redfin.com

616 106th Ave N, Naples
- Price: $999,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,259
- Price per square foot: $442
- See 616 106th Ave N, Naples on Redfin.com

1020 SW 19th St SW, Naples
- Price: $999,999
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,905
- Price per square foot: $524
- See 1020 SW 19th St SW, Naples on Redfin.com

6005 Star Grass Ln, Naples
- Price: $999,999
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,469
- Price per square foot: $680
- See 6005 Star Grass Ln, Naples on Redfin.com

11030 Gulf Shore Dr #401, Naples
- Price: $999,995
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,472
- Price per square foot: $679
- See 11030 Gulf Shore Dr #401, Naples on Redfin.com

7175 Wilton Dr, Naples
- Price: $999,979
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,757
- Price per square foot: $362
- See 7175 Wilton Dr, Naples on Redfin.com

3180 Safe Harbor Dr, Naples
- Price: $999,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,656
- Price per square foot: $273
- See 3180 Safe Harbor Dr, Naples on Redfin.com

145 Forestwood Dr, Naples
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,618
- Price per square foot: $381
- See 145 Forestwood Dr, Naples on Redfin.com

18763 Lake Hammock Dr, Naples
- Price: $999,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,419
- Price per square foot: $413
- See 18763 Lake Hammock Dr, Naples on Redfin.com

7355 Mockingbird Ct, Naples
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,198
- Price per square foot: $454
- See 7355 Mockingbird Ct, Naples on Redfin.com

109 14th St SE, Naples
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,103
- Price per square foot: $475
- See 109 14th St SE, Naples on Redfin.com

425 Cove Tower Dr #1003, Naples
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,854
- Price per square foot: $539
- See 425 Cove Tower Dr #1003, Naples on Redfin.com

255 Park Shore Dr Unit 3-341, Naples
- Price: $999,900
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,498
- Price per square foot: $667
- See 255 Park Shore Dr Unit 3-341, Naples on Redfin.com

12945 Vanderbilt Dr #409, Naples
- Price: $999,500
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,635
- Price per square foot: $611
- See 12945 Vanderbilt Dr #409, Naples on Redfin.com

1409 Redona Way, Naples
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,506
- Price per square foot: $398
- See 1409 Redona Way, Naples on Redfin.com

6541 Roma Way, Naples
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,809
- Price per square foot: $552
- See 6541 Roma Way, Naples on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

