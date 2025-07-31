How much house $1 million buys you in Jacksonville

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Jacksonville, FL.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Jacksonville. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

1469 Le Baron Ave, Jacksonville

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,054

- Price per square foot: $246

- See 1469 Le Baron Ave, Jacksonville on Redfin.com

5306 Clifton Rd, Jacksonville

- Price: $999,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,329

- Price per square foot: $300

- See 5306 Clifton Rd, Jacksonville on Redfin.com

12245 Tracy Ann Rd, Jacksonville

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,449

- Price per square foot: $289

- See 12245 Tracy Ann Rd, Jacksonville on Redfin.com

2560 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach

- Price: $999,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,324

- Price per square foot: $429

- See 2560 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach on Redfin.com

5855 Canopy Row St, Jacksonville

- Price: $998,005

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,665

- Price per square foot: $374

- See 5855 Canopy Row St, Jacksonville on Redfin.com

3672 Cathedral Oaks Pl N, Jacksonville

- Price: $995,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,294

- Price per square foot: $231

- See 3672 Cathedral Oaks Pl N, Jacksonville on Redfin.com

10014 Vineyard Lake Rd E, Jacksonville

- Price: $995,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,934

- Price per square foot: $252

- See 10014 Vineyard Lake Rd E, Jacksonville on Redfin.com

3340 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

- Price: $995,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,300

- Price per square foot: $301

- See 3340 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville on Redfin.com

8849 Pallazzo Ter, Jacksonville

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,127

- Price per square foot: $318

- See 8849 Pallazzo Ter, Jacksonville on Redfin.com

12752 Cattail Pond Cir S, Jacksonville

- Price: $995,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,929

- Price per square foot: $339

- See 12752 Cattail Pond Cir S, Jacksonville on Redfin.com

5521 Farmstead Ave, Jacksonville

- Price: $994,292

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,626

- Price per square foot: $378

- See 5521 Farmstead Ave, Jacksonville on Redfin.com

699 Shipwatch Dr E, Jacksonville

- Price: $989,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,595

- Price per square foot: $381

- See 699 Shipwatch Dr E, Jacksonville on Redfin.com

1937 Greenwood Ave, Jacksonville

- Price: $978,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,600

- Price per square foot: $376

- See 1937 Greenwood Ave, Jacksonville on Redfin.com

5136 Creek Crossing Dr, Jacksonville

- Price: $975,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $221

- See 5136 Creek Crossing Dr, Jacksonville on Redfin.com

9911 Chelsea Lake Rd, Jacksonville

- Price: $975,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,757

- Price per square foot: $259

- See 9911 Chelsea Lake Rd, Jacksonville on Redfin.com

880 Paradise Ln, Atlantic Beach

- Price: $975,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,989

- Price per square foot: $326

- See 880 Paradise Ln, Atlantic Beach on Redfin.com

14402 Marina San Pablo Pl #203, Jacksonville

- Price: $975,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,420

- Price per square foot: $402

- See 14402 Marina San Pablo Pl #203, Jacksonville on Redfin.com

5843 Canopy Row St, Jacksonville

- Price: $973,230

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,665

- Price per square foot: $365

- See 5843 Canopy Row St, Jacksonville on Redfin.com

1648 Nottingham Knoll Dr, Jacksonville

- Price: $970,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,247

- Price per square foot: $298

- See 1648 Nottingham Knoll Dr, Jacksonville on Redfin.com

7670 Wexford Club Dr W, Jacksonville

- Price: $964,500

- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,271

- Price per square foot: $225

- See 7670 Wexford Club Dr W, Jacksonville on Redfin.com

1922 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville

- Price: $952,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,085

- Price per square foot: $456

- See 1922 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville on Redfin.com

8691 San Servera Dr W, Jacksonville

- Price: $950,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,538

- Price per square foot: $209

- See 8691 San Servera Dr W, Jacksonville on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.