How much house $1 million buys you in Gainesville

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Gainesville, FL.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Gainesville. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

14134 NW 28th Ave, Gainesville

- Price: $999,999

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,521

- Price per square foot: $221

5424 NW 72nd St, Gainesville

- Price: $999,900

- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,252

- Price per square foot: $235

5629 NW 97th St, Gainesville

- Price: $999,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,322

- Price per square foot: $300

9709 SW 34th Ln, Gainesville

- Price: $984,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,559

- Price per square foot: $276

10257 SW 37th Pl, Gainesville

- Price: $984,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,232

- Price per square foot: $304

2010 NW 32nd Ter, Gainesville

- Price: $979,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,570

- Price per square foot: $274

3491 SW 111th Dr, Gainesville

- Price: $977,654

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,118

- Price per square foot: $313

4020 NW 122nd St, Gainesville

- Price: $975,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,279

- Price per square foot: $227

3101 Old Archer Rd Ph 18, Gainesville

- Price: $959,532

- 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,624

- Price per square foot: $590

3505 SW 105th St, Gainesville

- Price: $957,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,927

- Price per square foot: $327

4319 SW 86th Way, Gainesville

- Price: $949,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,502

- Price per square foot: $270

4630 SW 95th Ter, Gainesville

- Price: $925,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,964

- Price per square foot: $312

8136 NW 5th Ct, Gainesville

- Price: $920,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,300

- Price per square foot: $400

2612 SW 2nd Ave, Gainesville

- Price: $900,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,671

- Price per square foot: $245

1417 SW 90th St, Gainesville

- Price: $899,900

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,796

- Price per square foot: $237

1044 SW 120th Dr, Gainesville

- Price: $899,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,648

- Price per square foot: $246

4820 NW 59th St, Gainesville

- Price: $899,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,732

- Price per square foot: $240

13414 NW 19th Pl, Gainesville

- Price: $899,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,629

- Price per square foot: $247

3680 SW 86th St, Gainesville

- Price: $899,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,507

- Price per square foot: $256

1110 SW 62nd Ter #A, B, C, D, E, F, Gainesville

- Price: $898,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,294

- Price per square foot: $142

1118 SW 112th St, Gainesville

- Price: $895,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,267

- Price per square foot: $273

10761 SW 34th Rd, Gainesville

- Price: $891,863

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,183

- Price per square foot: $280

709 SW 27th St, Gainesville

- Price: $879,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,243

- Price per square foot: $391

3602 SW 118th Dr, Gainesville

- Price: $877,110

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,205

- Price per square foot: $273

8815 SW 11th Ave, Gainesville

- Price: $874,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,529

- Price per square foot: $247

3189 NW 135th Way, Gainesville

- Price: $869,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,600

- Price per square foot: $334

3101 Old Archer Rd #306, Gainesville

- Price: $866,651

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,826

- Price per square foot: $474

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.