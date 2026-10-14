How much do you need to earn to be in the top 1% in your state in 2026?

By Toby Nelson for SmartAsset

Fewer than 2 million American households rank among the top 1% of earners. When examined by state, the income needed to join this group varies dramatically. In some places, households can enter the top 1% at income levels that fall well below the threshold elsewhere, reflecting an uneven landscape of wages and wealth.

SmartAsset analyzed IRS tax return data by state for 2022, the most recent year available. Values were adjusted using personal income growth data to estimate the thresholds needed to enter the top 1%, 5% and 10% by state in 2026. These state-by-state estimates show how the definition of top-tier earnings changes across the country.

Key Findings

  • D.C. and Connecticut lead. In the District of Columbia, households need nearly $1.16 million in adjusted gross income to enter the top 1%, the highest threshold in the study. Among states, Connecticut leads, with households needing $1.15 million.
  • Only two states have top 1% thresholds above $1 million. In addition to Connecticut, Massachusetts also has a top 1% threshold above $1 million in adjusted gross income.
  • West Virginia has the lowest threshold for entering the top 1%. In West Virginia, households need an estimated $445,892 in adjusted gross income to enter the top 1%, the lowest threshold in the U.S. Entering the top 10% requires $158,674.
  • Mississippi has the lowest threshold for entering the top 10%. In Mississippi, households need about $153,067 in adjusted gross income to enter the top 10%.
  • Millions of tax filers rank among the top 10%. While the top 1% represents a relatively small share of earners in the U.S., more than an estimated 23 million tax filers rank among the top 10%.
A U.S. map chart showing the income needed to reach the top 1% for each state in 2026. (Stacker/Stacker)
SmartAsset
A table ranking the American states by its 2026 income thresholds. (Stacker/Stacker)
SmartAsset

States Ordered by Top 1% Threshold

Note that the total number of filers in each state is a 2022 figure. All other values use 2022 data forward-adjusted to 2026 using BEA personal income growth estimates.

1. District of Columbia

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 3,355
  • Top 1% threshold: $1,156,664
  • Top 5% threshold: $444,318
  • Top 10% threshold: $294,501

2. Connecticut

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 16,917
  • Top 1% threshold: $1,147,898
  • Top 5% threshold: $393,418
  • Top 10% threshold: $257,312

3. Massachusetts

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 32,795
  • Top 1% threshold: $1,006,921
  • Top 5% threshold: $394,804
  • Top 10% threshold: $263,230

4. California

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 175,045
  • Top 1% threshold: $987,325
  • Top 5% threshold: $385,023
  • Top 10% threshold: $251,417

5. New Jersey

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 43,042
  • Top 1% threshold: $969,976
  • Top 5% threshold: $395,176
  • Top 10% threshold: $264,706

6. New York

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 91,840
  • Top 1% threshold: $959,562
  • Top 5% threshold: $331,196
  • Top 10% threshold: $220,737

7. Florida

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 105,101
  • Top 1% threshold: $956,449
  • Top 5% threshold: $313,641
  • Top 10% threshold: $205,567

8. Washington

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 35,597
  • Top 1% threshold: $903,303
  • Top 5% threshold: $392,339
  • Top 10% threshold: $264,137

9. Colorado

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 27,685
  • Top 1% threshold: $828,772
  • Top 5% threshold: $341,655
  • Top 10% threshold: $234,601

10. Wyoming

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 2,611
  • Top 1% threshold: $819,014
  • Top 5% threshold: $271,090
  • Top 10% threshold: $192,282

11. Texas

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 128,130
  • Top 1% threshold: $817,158
  • Top 5% threshold: $312,671
  • Top 10% threshold: $210,609

12. New Hampshire

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 6,796
  • Top 1% threshold: $787,677
  • Top 5% threshold: $333,275
  • Top 10% threshold: $234,391

13. Nevada

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 14,754
  • Top 1% threshold: $779,102
  • Top 5% threshold: $275,387
  • Top 10% threshold: $190,948

14. Illinois

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 56,794
  • Top 1% threshold: $774,921
  • Top 5% threshold: $310,232
  • Top 10% threshold: $214,480

15. Utah

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 13,991
  • Top 1% threshold: $758,582
  • Top 5% threshold: $297,309
  • Top 10% threshold: $208,697

16. Virginia

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 39,103
  • Top 1% threshold: $753,520
  • Top 5% threshold: $337,888
  • Top 10% threshold: $239,451

17. South Dakota

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 4,062
  • Top 1% threshold: $753,105
  • Top 5% threshold: $280,392
  • Top 10% threshold: $195,067

18. Montana

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 5,101
  • Top 1% threshold: $723,921
  • Top 5% threshold: $277,491
  • Top 10% threshold: $192,383

19. Maryland

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 29,040
  • Top 1% threshold: $721,949
  • Top 5% threshold: $324,191
  • Top 10% threshold: $233,906

20. Minnesota

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 26,423
  • Top 1% threshold: $718,773
  • Top 5% threshold: $305,755
  • Top 10% threshold: $215,612

21. North Dakota

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 3,431
  • Top 1% threshold: $717,271
  • Top 5% threshold: $281,188
  • Top 10% threshold: $198,217

22. North Carolina

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 46,525
  • Top 1% threshold: $716,423
  • Top 5% threshold: $300,452
  • Top 10% threshold: $206,036

23. Georgia

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 46,220
  • Top 1% threshold: $714,243
  • Top 5% threshold: $288,746
  • Top 10% threshold: $196,438

24. Tennessee

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 30,531
  • Top 1% threshold: $706,040
  • Top 5% threshold: $274,059
  • Top 10% threshold: $189,419

25. Arizona

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 31,872
  • Top 1% threshold: $705,747
  • Top 5% threshold: $287,644
  • Top 10% threshold: $199,573

26. Pennsylvania

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 58,541
  • Top 1% threshold: $695,889
  • Top 5% threshold: $288,848
  • Top 10% threshold: $201,279

27. Idaho

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 8,145
  • Top 1% threshold: $688,149
  • Top 5% threshold: $273,414
  • Top 10% threshold: $191,796

28. Nebraska

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 8,660
  • Top 1% threshold: $657,293
  • Top 5% threshold: $273,344
  • Top 10% threshold: $196,316

29. Rhode Island

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 5,224
  • Top 1% threshold: $653,932
  • Top 5% threshold: $280,017
  • Top 10% threshold: $201,394

30. Oregon

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 19,053
  • Top 1% threshold: $650,746
  • Top 5% threshold: $292,323
  • Top 10% threshold: $206,732

31. South Carolina

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 23,203
  • Top 1% threshold: $649,117
  • Top 5% threshold: $270,035
  • Top 10% threshold: $189,868

32. Kansas

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 12,643
  • Top 1% threshold: $648,255
  • Top 5% threshold: $269,777
  • Top 10% threshold: $191,545

33. Alaska

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 3,223
  • Top 1% threshold: $625,926
  • Top 5% threshold: $284,471
  • Top 10% threshold: $211,048

34. Vermont

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 3,123
  • Top 1% threshold: $620,224
  • Top 5% threshold: $265,634
  • Top 10% threshold: $189,257

35. Wisconsin

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 27,293
  • Top 1% threshold: $606,926
  • Top 5% threshold: $259,244
  • Top 10% threshold: $188,443

36. Delaware

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 4,726
  • Top 1% threshold: $604,432
  • Top 5% threshold: $272,439
  • Top 10% threshold: $197,995

37. Michigan

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 45,218
  • Top 1% threshold: $602,265
  • Top 5% threshold: $258,892
  • Top 10% threshold: $186,008

38. Missouri

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 26,898
  • Top 1% threshold: $602,032
  • Top 5% threshold: $255,721
  • Top 10% threshold: $182,770

39. Hawai‘i

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 6,472
  • Top 1% threshold: $601,551
  • Top 5% threshold: $267,839
  • Top 10% threshold: $195,562

40. Maine

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 6,618
  • Top 1% threshold: $601,038
  • Top 5% threshold: $257,831
  • Top 10% threshold: $184,546

41. Louisiana

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 18,593
  • Top 1% threshold: $593,101
  • Top 5% threshold: $242,862
  • Top 10% threshold: $174,298

42. Ohio

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 53,103
  • Top 1% threshold: $591,894
  • Top 5% threshold: $249,555
  • Top 10% threshold: $177,376

43. Oklahoma

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 16,106
  • Top 1% threshold: $591,698
  • Top 5% threshold: $243,416
  • Top 10% threshold: $174,169

44. Iowa

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 13,821
  • Top 1% threshold: $578,240
  • Top 5% threshold: $252,141
  • Top 10% threshold: $183,841

45. Alabama

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 20,185
  • Top 1% threshold: $574,000
  • Top 5% threshold: $244,251
  • Top 10% threshold: $176,453

46. Indiana

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 30,120
  • Top 1% threshold: $561,871
  • Top 5% threshold: $240,150
  • Top 10% threshold: $175,086

47. Arkansas

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 12,198
  • Top 1% threshold: $558,009
  • Top 5% threshold: $233,963
  • Top 10% threshold: $165,871

48. Kentucky

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 18,395
  • Top 1% threshold: $540,116
  • Top 5% threshold: $234,204
  • Top 10% threshold: $170,309

49. New Mexico

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 9,310
  • Top 1% threshold: $492,703
  • Top 5% threshold: $230,294
  • Top 10% threshold: $166,682

50. Mississippi

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 11,731
  • Top 1% threshold: $471,504
  • Top 5% threshold: $209,394
  • Top 10% threshold: $153,067

41. West Virginia

  • Total number of top 1% filers: 7,316
  • Top 1% threshold: $445,892
  • Top 5% threshold: $210,286
  • Top 10% threshold: $158,674

Methodology

IRS tax return data for 2022, the most recent year available, was segregated by state and adjusted using state-level personal income growth from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) to estimate the income thresholds needed to rank among the top 1%, 5% and 10% of earners in each state in 2026. Values for the top 1%, 5% and 10% reflect individual tax return filers, not individual people or households. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

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