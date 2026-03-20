How many homes are for sale in Sebastian right now?

Redfin Real Estate compiled data on how long it takes to sell a home in Kennewick, WA.

Billion Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

How many homes are for sale in Sebastian right now?

One of the primary reasons houses are so expensive today is that there aren't enough homes for sale for people who want them. Ever since the pandemic housing boom—when record-low mortgage rates prompted homebuyers to snap up a large share of housing supply—listings have been much harder to come by. It's even harder to find a home that a typical buyer can afford.

However, housing supply varies widely across the country. In many Sun Belt cities, supply now exceeds demand after a wave of post-pandemic homebuilding and decline in activity. But in parts of the Midwest and Northeast, listings are few and far between due to strong competition for a dwindling number of homes.

So, how easy is it to find a house in Sebastian? How many homes are for sale in the metro area right now? Redfin Real Estate took a look at active listings, new listings, inventory, and months of supply to better understand current housing availability. All data represents the monthly average for February 2026. Learn more about these housing metrics here.

How many homes are for sale in Sebastian?

Active listings: 2,404

New listings: 440

Inventory: 2,010

Months of supply: 7.2 months

How many homes are for sale nationwide?

Active listings: 1,673,546

New listings: 459,302

Inventory: 1,204,856

Months of supply: 3.8 months

This story was produced by Redfin and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.