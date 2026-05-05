How it started vs. how it's going: Bebe Rexha celebrates #1 success after career setback

Take that, music industry.

That's the message Bebe Rexha is sending with her latest Instagram post, in which she celebrates her current success after a career setback in 2025. The post opens with a video of Bebe crying, with the text overlay, "January 25th, 2025 This is the day I found out that the label I was signed to for 12 years officially decided to part ways with me."

She says in the video, "I know that I'm loved by the people around me, and I don't know where I go next, you know? I don't know. This video will probably never see the light of day, but I wanted to make it so that I can watch it, and hopefully I'll be in a better place."

The next slide shows Bebe's song "New Religion" at #1 on Billboard's Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart. The third slide is Bebe, who's now an independent artist, giving the finger to the camera with both hands.

"New religion is #1 on Billboard Dance/Airplay and US Dance Radio!" she wrote in the caption. "First I wanna say to the fans this isn’t just my win. This is our win. This means more to me than any other accolade I’ve ever received because I’m doing this on my own terms."

"Going independent was so scary, I honestly thought it was over for me. I know that sounds dramatic but the last 7 years were a battle and I was suffering in silence," she continued. "But now I’m free and I’m surrounded by people who celebrate and uplift me. ... This feels like a rebirth and the sick thing is, we’re just getting started."

Bebe's new album, Dirty Blonde, arrives June 12.

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