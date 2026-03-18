How To Get Around The March Madness

Looking for an easier way to make it around the March Madness?

They don’t call it “March Madness” for nothing! But as good hosts, the city of Tampa is doing its best to make it as easy as possible. So let’s talk transportation.

Benchmark International Arena will play host to the NCAA Basketball Tournament his weekend, March 20th and 22nd as USF hosts the first and second rounds of the NCAA. USF of course, is the American Conference Champion!

So, the Hillsborough Area Transit Authority will expand its Trolley service hours this coming Sunday until midnight. Streetcar hours during Men’s March Madness first and second rounds will be as follows:

Thursday, March 19: 7:00 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Friday, March 20: 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Saturday, March 21: 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Sunday, March 22: 8:30 a.m. – midnight (extended service)

Also, check their site for more info on getting around town from the airports, etc. Let’s all have fun and travel safely!

The Dove Daily Update

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