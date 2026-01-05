How gas prices have changed in Punta Gorda in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Punta Gorda, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 5.
Punta Gorda by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.77
--- Florida average: $2.81
- Week change: +$0.14 (+5.3%)
- Year change: -$0.27 (-9.0%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.87 (6/12/22)
- Diesel current price: $3.58
- Week change: -$0.01 (-0.3%)
- Year change: +$0.15 (+4.5%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.67 (6/14/22)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Des Moines, IA: $2.00
#2. Casper, WY: $2.01
#3. Columbus, NE: $2.12
#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.46
#4. San Diego, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.46
#3. Napa, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.46
#2. Hilo, HI
- Regular gas price: $4.58
#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI
- Regular gas price: $4.96
