How gas prices have changed in the U.S. in the last week Jan. 5, 2026

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Spokane using data from AAA. (Daniel Avram // Shutterstock/Daniel Avram // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in the U.S. using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 5.

U.S. by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.81
- Week change: -$0.01 (-0.5%)
- Year change: -$0.25 (-8.1%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/14/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.52
- Week change: -$0.03 (-0.9%)
- Year change: +$0.00 (+0.1%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.82 (6/19/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Des Moines, IA: $2.00
#2. Casper, WY: $2.01
#3. Columbus, NE: $2.12

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.46

(Stacker/Stacker)

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#4. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.46

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#3. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.46

(Stacker/Stacker)

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#2. Hilo, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.58

(Stacker/Stacker)

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.96

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!