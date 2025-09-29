Freedom Debt Relief reports a bare-bones budget focuses on essential expenses, helping you cut non-essentials and allocate more funds for debt repayment.

How to create a bare-bones budget when you’re in debt

Debt freedom is a goal you can reach. As you begin your debt payoff journey, changing how you manage and spend your money could get you there even faster.

A bare-bones budget is a great way to identify non-essential spending, Freedom Debt Relief reports. That could help you free up more money for your financial goals. Bare-bones budgeting is far from a lavish lifestyle, but it could make your money stretch farther.

Key Takeaways:

A bare-bones budget focuses on essential expenses.

You might even be able to reduce some of your essential expenses.

Living on a strict budget isn't easy. Use technology and your support systems to stay on track.

What Is a Bare-Bones Budget?

A bare-bones budget is a temporary spending plan that only includes necessary expenses. A bare-bones budget could help you cut out extra spending and make every dollar serve a specific purpose.

How to Create a Bare-Bones Budget

You'll need to track your expenses and income somewhere. If you prefer to enter the details yourself, here's a free budget worksheet to get you started. You could also use a budgeting app, preferably free. Look for one that syncs automatically with your accounts and lets you choose a category for each transaction.

Here’s how to create your bare-bones budget.

1. Identify essential expenses

The first step is to outline your essential expenses. Make a list of bills that must be paid, like your rent or mortgage, electric bill, transportation expenses, and groceries.

Need help narrowing down your list of necessary expenses? Look at your bank and credit card statements from the last several months and review every transaction.

Write down expenses and the total monthly cost. If the amount fluctuates (like grocery spending), calculate your average over the last three to six months.

2. Cut out non-essential spending

Next comes the harder part. Review your expenses to find some that you could cut out entirely. Sometimes this involves difficult choices. For example, summer camp for the kids is a want, not a need, but it might not feel that way. If your goal is a bare-bones budget, try to cut every expense that isn’t truly essential. You can add those items back in later if you want to.

Even your essential expenses might have some wiggle room. Try to reduce them. Here are a few ideas:

Lower your grocery bill. Shop at discount food retailers, buy on-sale and store-brand items, and use coupons.

Shop at discount food retailers, buy on-sale and store-brand items, and use coupons. Unlock affordable housing. Add a roommate, move someplace cheaper, move back in with family, or rent out your garage. Any of these could make your housing costs more affordable.

Add a roommate, move someplace cheaper, move back in with family, or rent out your garage. Any of these could make your housing costs more affordable. Explore alternative transportation solutions. Transportation is essential, but it doesn't have to be a car. Could you sell your car and take public transit while you're in debt payoff mode?

Transportation is essential, but it doesn't have to be a car. Could you sell your car and take public transit while you're in debt payoff mode? Shop around to lower your insurance. Every now and then, it's a good idea to comparison-shop your insurance. Gather quotes from other providers to see if you can reduce your premiums.

3. Allocate extra money toward debt repayment

Take those dollars that you saved by cutting and reducing expenses and apply them to your debt. Every additional dollar gets you closer to your goal.

Which debts should you pay off first? Choose the debt repayment strategy that feels best for you. The debt avalanche strategy focuses on eliminating the most expensive debt first. The debt snowball method focuses on paying off the smallest debt first.

You can learn more about the benefits of each debt payoff strategy in this Debt Snowball or Debt Avalanche guide.

Ways a Bare-Bones Budget Helps When You’re in Debt

If you’re in debt, a bare-bones budget could help you free up cash for debt repayment. The sooner you clear your debts, the sooner your debt payments can go back into your budget to be used as you choose.

A bare-bones budget can also help you regain control over your finances. You can boost your spending and money management skills. In the future, you can carefully choose only debts that improve your life. It's never too late to level up your personal finance knowledge. Budgeting can help you do that.

Tips for Sticking to a Bare-bones Budget

Use mobile apps to monitor your progress

Technology can help you stick to your budget. You can use a mobile app to outline your monthly bare-bones budget and track your progress. You may find it easier to remain motivated when you can track your progress easily.

Sleep on big purchases

Before you place an online order or pay for a non-essential expense, sleep on it. Remove your credit card number from your favorite shopping sites. Give yourself more time to consider a purchase to help reduce impulse buys.

Get an accountability partner

Partnering up with a close friend or family member who's also working on financial goals is a great strategy. You can lean on each other for support and motivate each other to stay on track. Knowing you’re not alone in wanting a better future can be a game-changer.

When to Stop Using a Bare-Bones Budget

Your current bare-bones budget doesn't have to be a permanent spending plan. You can stop using it once you've reached your financial milestone. You’ll probably want to follow a less-restrictive budget once you're out of debt. But you might be surprised at how much you dislike spending money on things that don’t matter in the long run. It’ll be easier to be more mindful about your spending.

Following a Bare-Bones Budget Now Could Pay Off in the Long Term

Adjusting to your new spending plan may take time, but don't give up. You can make significant progress and carve out a new financial future by following a bare-bones budget. Your efforts could have a lasting impact on your life.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Talk to a debt expert if you need guidance.

If you're still struggling on a bare-bones budget, you might be a candidate for debt settlement. That's when you get your creditors to accept less than the full amount you owe, and forgive the rest. Get a free evaluation from a reputable debt relief company.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a bare minimum budget?

A bare minimum budget or bare-bones budget is a spending plan that covers only the necessities.

What is the first step to creating a budget?

The first step to creating a budget is to list your income and every expense.

How does a budget help your finances?

Budgeting can help you thoughtfully plan how to spend each dollar you have, reduce your expenses, and put more money toward your financial goals. Budgeting could also help you develop healthy money management habits that can benefit you for a lifetime.

