Stacker compiled a ranking of the hottest Septembers in Georgia since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information

In 2022, the continental United States experienced its third hottest July since 1895, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, while 20 states saw one of their 10 hottest days in the same month. The year prior, July marked the hottest month on record worldwide.

Climate change is driving rising temperatures and more record heat. The Earth's temperature has climbed each decade since 1880 by about .14 degrees Fahrenheit, or roughly 2 degrees Fahrenheit total.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the hottest Decembers in Florida since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the highest average temperature in each month. For each of the hottest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. December 2006 (tie)

- Average temperature: 64.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 74.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 54.4°F

- Total precipitation: 3.24"

#10. December 1948 (tie)

- Average temperature: 64.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 74.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 54°F

- Total precipitation: 2.75"

#9. December 1984

- Average temperature: 64.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 75.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 52.8°F

- Total precipitation: 0.67"

#8. December 2007

- Average temperature: 64.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 75.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 53.4°F

- Total precipitation: 2.47"

#7. December 1998

- Average temperature: 64.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 75°F

- Monthly low temperature: 54.2°F

- Total precipitation: 1.51"

#6. December 2013

- Average temperature: 64.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 74.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 54.5°F

- Total precipitation: 2.51"

#5. December 2016

- Average temperature: 65.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 76.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 55.6°F

- Total precipitation: 2.72"

#4. December 1971

- Average temperature: 66.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 76.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 56.7°F

- Total precipitation: 3.08"

#3. December 2021

- Average temperature: 66.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 77°F

- Monthly low temperature: 56°F

- Total precipitation: 1.71"

#2. December 1931

- Average temperature: 67.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 77.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 58°F

- Total precipitation: 2.8"

#1. December 2015

- Average temperature: 69.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 78.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 60.8°F

- Total precipitation: 3.49"