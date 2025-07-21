Hot 100: Alex Warren's in his 'Ordinary' spot, while Teddy Swims makes history (again)

It's just another "Ordinary" day for Alex Warren, as his hit song spends a seventh week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It's also on top for an eighth week on Billboard's Songs of the Summer chart. But there are interesting developments going on below that.

Justin Bieber's "Daisies," from new album Swag, debuts at #2 on the Hot 100, giving the singer his 27th top-10 hit. It also debuts at #1 on Billboard's Streaming Songs chart. The last time Justin was in the top 10 was in 2022 with his song "Ghost."

And Teddy Swims' "Lose Control," which is currently at #9, becomes the first song in history to spend 100 weeks on the Hot 100. It debuted on the chart back in August 2023, hit #1 in March 2024 and ended as the #1 song of that year. "Lose Control" has also spent a record 70 weeks in the top 10.

Teddy has owned the record for most time spent on the Hot 100 for several weeks now, since he surpassed the previous record of 91 weeks held by Glass Animals' "Heat Waves." But no other song has ever stretched a Hot 100 chart run into triple digits.

