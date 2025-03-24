Hold on! Daughter of Wilson Phillips' Carnie Wilson auditions for 'American Idol'

So far this season on American Idol, we've seen the son of Backstreet Boys' Brian Littrell audition and earn a ticket to Hollywood. Now the daughter of a member of another chart-topping group — who's also the granddaughter of a music legend — has punched her golden ticket, as well.

On Sunday night's episode, 19-year-old Lola showed up with her dad Rob in tow to back her up on guitar. When judge Carrie Underwood asked her what she was going to sing, Lola replied that first she had to go get some family members. They turned out to be Carnie and Wendy Wilson of the '90s group Wilson Phillips, known for their hit songs "Hold On," "Release Me" and "You're In Love."

Carnie is Lola's mom and Wendy is her aunt. But both women are also the daughters of Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson, making Lola a third generation talent.

Lola, Carnie and Wendy then sang "Hold On" together, and Carrie sang along. Lola also sang a rendition of "Rainbow" by Kacey Musgraves. Lionel Richie told her that her voice "is there," but gave her some pointers about telling a story more effectively while singing.

Luke Bryan cautioned that the competition would require her to "belt" more than she did, but added that she had a very "beautiful" voice. Carrie noted that she had "a lot to offer," but said she wanted to see her "own your talent."

Ultimately, all three judges said yes.

American Idol returns Sunday on ABC.

