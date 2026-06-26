In his native UK, Myles Smith scores biggest debut album sales of 2026

Myles Smith's "Mess" cleaned up on the charts in his native U.K.

The singer/songwriter from Luton, England, has debuted at #2 on Britain's Official Albums Chart with his debut album My Mess, My Heart, My Life -- right behind Olivia Rodrigo's latest album, which is #1 for a second week. Myles' album sold more copies than any other debut album so far this year.

The album features Myles' two biggest hits, "Stargazing" and "Nice to Meet You," plus most of his recent singles and brand-new songs, including one he co-wrote with his good friend Ed Sheeran.

On Instagram, Myles wrote, "This week has been one I'll carry with me forever. To everyone who gave My Mess, My Heart, My Life a place in their life and helped us debut at Number 2 in the UK… thank you. I don't think I'll ever have the words for what that means. Also the biggest debut album of 2026, that's pretty neat."

"But as special as this week has been… I honestly think the best part is still to come," he added, noting that next week, he's starting his world tour.

"These songs were never meant to live behind a screen. They were written to be shouted, cried, laughed and celebrated together in a room full of people who understand them," he wrote. "If this album has meant anything to you, I promise these shows are where it all comes to life."



"I'd love nothing more than to celebrate this album with you," he added. "Let's make these the biggest and most special shows we've ever played."

In between headlining dates, Myles will also be opening a number of stadium shows for Ed.

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