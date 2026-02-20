Hilary Duff talks exploring 'insecurities' on new album 'luck ... or something'

Hilary Duff's fans are ready for her to "save pop music" with her new album, luck … or something.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Hilary talks about making an album inspired by what she's going through at this stage of her life as a married mother of four.

“What keeps me up at night? What are my insecurities? The themes are what 10 years has brought on,” she says. “It was super healing to make something that felt exactly like me, and where I am right now.”

One such insecurity? That her husband, musician-producer Matthew Koma, is going to cheat on her, which she explores on the song “Holiday Party.”

“I always think Matt’s going to leave me for some coolio indie songwriter that he works with,” she says.

“Which is so insane,” Matthew, who co-wrote the album with Hilary and produced it with Bryan Phillips, says. “But also very real. Those are real things to get hung up on emotionally.”

Hilary also works through some rocky family dynamics on songs like “The Optimist,” where she gives insight into her relationship with her father, and “We Don’t Talk,” about her older sister, Haylie.

As for whether or not she's here to "save pop music," Hilary tells Rolling Stone, "That's too big of a responsibility, but it does make me chuckle."

Luck... or something, which includes her two singles "Mature" and "Roommates," is out now. Her lucky me tour kicks off June 22 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

