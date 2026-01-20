Hilary Duff plays first live show in 10 years

This is what dreams are made of. Hilary Duff played her first live concert in over a decade Monday night, kicking off her run of Small Rooms, Big Nerves shows.

She took the stage at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, opening with her songs "Wake Up" and "So Yesterday." The setlist also included "Metamorphosis," "Why Not," "Come Clean" and her new single, "Roommates." For the encore, she performed "Mature," the first single off her upcoming album, luck … or something, and closed with the debut live performance of the Lizzie McGuire classic "What Dreams Are Made Of."

“When we started rehearsing for the tour, this felt so far away and now it’s real and way beyond my imagination. Thank you, guys, for showing up for me. I keep saying that over and over again, but I mean it,” Hilary said, according to a press release.

“It’s so amazing to get to play old songs and connect on that level and see you all again and then share songs from luck... or something. It really means a lot to be able to play these new songs in this setting,” she added. “I hope you’re loving the new and the old.”

luck … or something comes out Feb. 20. The Small Rooms, Big Nerves shows will continue this month with dates in Toronto, New York and Los Angeles. Hilary will then perform a limited engagement of shows in Las Vegas in February.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.