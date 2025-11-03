Hilary Duff announces new single, 'Mature'

Hilary Duff is returning to music with a "Mature" new sound.

The actress and "So Yesterday" singer is relaunching her music career with a new single called "Mature," out Thursday. It marks her first release since 2015's Breathe In. Breathe Out.

"So happy this is finally yours to hear," Hilary wrote on Instagram Monday. "Been keeping this one quiet too long."

As previously reported, Hilary signed a deal with Atlantic Records and has a docuseries in the works that will focus on her return to music and her "personal journey."

The docuseries will capture Hilary recording her new songs and getting ready to perform onstage for the first time in more than 10 years, combined with interviews, Hilary's personal videos and footage from her career. It'll be directed by Sam Wrench, the man who brought us Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie and Sabrina Carpenter's Christmas special.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.